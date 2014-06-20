Donella Meadows Archives
    Home » Archives » DON’T WORRY, DRIVE ON: Fossil Fools & Fracking Lies
«
»

DON’T WORRY, DRIVE ON: Fossil Fools & Fracking Lies

The Post Carbon Institute created the following video to dispel the current misconceptions about the viability of relying on new, “uncoventional” sources of oil such as fracking. As they say in the video, “Yes, there’s still oil in the ground. We just can’t afford it. In broad terms, the peak oil analysts were right. But the fossil fuel industry is winning the PR battle.”

Find out below why “new” sources of oil aren’t the answer to our energy needs.

Visit the Post Carbon Institute website for more information.

Print Friendly

Donella Meadows Legacy

About DMI

Since its founding in 1996 by environmental leader Donella Meadows, our Institute has been at the forefront of sustainability thinking and training. Our initiatives have addressed economic, environmental, and social challenges from a range of angles and at many levels. In everything we do, the disciplines of systems thinking and organizational learning inform and shape our work. It is this focus on whole-system analysis, combined with careful listening, truth telling, and visioning, that make the Donella Meadows Institute unique among sustainability organizations.  Read More

Newsletter Sign Up

DMI will be producing an E-newsletter with news from the organization, updates on the work of our fellows, and more. Sign up here if you'd like to hear about what we're working on.

Contact Form

captcha