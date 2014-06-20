DON’T WORRY, DRIVE ON: Fossil Fools & Fracking Lies

The Post Carbon Institute created the following video to dispel the current misconceptions about the viability of relying on new, “uncoventional” sources of oil such as fracking. As they say in the video, “Yes, there’s still oil in the ground. We just can’t afford it. In broad terms, the peak oil analysts were right. But the fossil fuel industry is winning the PR battle.”

Find out below why “new” sources of oil aren’t the answer to our energy needs.

Visit the Post Carbon Institute website for more information.