    Home » In Paris we felt it is possible…

In Paris we felt it is possible…

Published: December 28th, 2015

Together with other thousands of people I joined civil society in Paris during COP21. The most palpable feeling was a shared sense of gravity and urgency for action. There was also optimism because we all had high hopes for an agreement that has taken decades to develop.

And of course Paris is just the beginning, albeit a strong beginning (see for example John Sterman’s analysis of the significance of the Paris accord).
Paris sets a direction and a pace for emissions reduction that communities, legislators, nonprofits, businesses, artists, and individual citizens can use to plan for clean energy. Just a few days ago Massachusetts nonprofits and communities succeeded in attaching an expiration date to a new natural gas plant, which will be built at the condition of being decommissioned by 2050, the year when countries are expected to achieve net zero emissions (more info).

In the civil society circles around the official negotiations, it was clear that action, talents and intellects shouldn’t be all about “just” carbon. Our colleagues at Climate Interactive are proposing a “multi-solving approach” to reduce emissions while making progress in health, well-being, and social justice (Read here Beth Sawin’s 60% of Emissions Reductions Pledged in Paris Were Inspired by Multi-Solving).

And another important discussion outside the official negotiations was that the transition to a carbon neutral world cannot happen solely through problem solving. This was clear at PlaceToB, a hostel and co-working space in downtown Paris that organized round tables, creative workshops, radio shows, and media debriefs. There I shared the history of Limits to Growth (and recent data) and guided a visioning practice to open our hearts, minds and will as we built the blocks of a new climate story. We wanted it to be inclusive, compassionate, and deeply different.


Photo: Penny Stephens

With us we had Father Nigel Kelaepa (above), an Anglican priest from the Solomon Islands who traveled all the way to Paris to tell the story of his village and people. He told us that one day he decided to go visit the tombs of his grandparents, but he didn’t seem able to find them any more. He was shocked to find out that the tombs were now under water.

Ultimately the success of the climate accord lies in our individual ability to hold the tension between a difficult reality and an inspiring and uplifting vision of a future that can be smarter and more imaginative than what we have experienced so far. Visioning in fact might well become the most in-need skill on the way to the emerging new normal.

 

 

Print Friendly

Donella Meadows Legacy

About DMI

Since its founding in 1996 by environmental leader Donella Meadows, our Institute has been at the forefront of sustainability thinking and training. Our initiatives have addressed economic, environmental, and social challenges from a range of angles and at many levels. In everything we do, the disciplines of systems thinking and organizational learning inform and shape our work. It is this focus on whole-system analysis, combined with careful listening, truth telling, and visioning, that make the Donella Meadows Institute unique among sustainability organizations.  Read More

Newsletter Sign Up

DMI will be producing an E-newsletter with news from the organization, updates on the work of our fellows, and more. Sign up here if you'd like to hear about what we're working on.

Contact Form

captcha