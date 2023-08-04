Insuring the Usefulness of Models in Forecasting Human Needs

by Donella H. Meadows & Jennifer M. Robinson

Unesco Programme on Research and Human Needs

Tbilisi, 6–10 December, 1981

Introduction

Mathematical modeling is already used for day-to-day, operational

decisions such as route scheduling and inventory management. But the

systems problems that most urgently need improved understanding and

management are strategic global and universal problems, such as

long-term global energy supply, the poverty and hunger of a large

portion of the world’s people, and threats to the biosphere.

Storing and processing all the information needed to address these

problems is clearly beyond the capacity of the unaided human mind.

Computer models could play a very useful role in understanding and

managing the world’s largest and most complex systems; many

models of those systems have already been made. But very few of them

have been used.

In this paper we discuss what modelers might do to make their work

more usable. Our suggestions are probably applicable to all levels of

application, from daily scheduling decisions to national policy

formulation, but we particularly aim to present guidelines that will be

helpful when the research objective is to help solve major global or

universal problems. We have abstracted our guidelines from many sources;

from the literature and conversational scuttlebut of operations

researchers, from our own study of mathematical modeling in national

development policy (The Electronic Oracle, forthcoming in the IIASA

Wiley series), and from personal experience.

We begin by looking at the question, “what’s the problem? Why aren’t models more useful

for solving major systems problems?” and then work toward solutions: “what can be

done to make models more useful?” We start by posing and

evaluating six hypotheses about why models so often fail to be used for

major policy questions. We then describe a not-too-exaggerated

modeler-client relationship that pretty much guarantees that the

resulting model will go unused. Thereafter four general principles for

building useful models are presented, followed by 17 specific guidelines

that may lead to more useful modeling. Then we conclude with a very

short sermon.

Six Hypotheses

Why does mathematical modeling so often fail to influence the world

of policy? One hears many explanations. Below we present six of the

reasons commonly given, overstating each to highlight its central

point.

Hypothesis 1: Policy-Makers Are Boors

Making mathematical models for politicians is casting pearls before

swine. Politicians do not respond to rationality, and they are often

systematically corrupt. Clients only hear what they want to hear, and if

you tell them anything else, you will be either ignored or fired. Even

well-meaning bureaucrats are locked into an overwhelming system of

nonfunctional subdivisions and short-term parochial interests. There is

no room in the political system for long-term, cross-disciplinary,

holistic thinking. The policy world is not ready for large-scale,

socioeconomic models.

Hypothesis 2: Modelers Are Clowns

Modelers get ignored because they deserve to be. They are starry-eyed

idealists who don’t understand how the world operates. They

create abstract monstrosities and describe them with big words, but they

seldom tell you anything new. Moreover, they lack discipline; they never

get things done on time and ignore contracts. If you must deal with

them, treat them like children. Don’t expect much of them; keep

them firmly in line; tell them exactly what is expected of them and make

them report back to you regularly. Audit their accounts carefully. Make

sure they are working on YOUR problem, and don’t let them hide

behind jargon. Even better, avoid them entirely.

Hypothesis 3: Supermodeler

A remarkable set of scientific and technical capabilities is required

to build a good computer model. A very different set of skills, in

communications and interpersonal relationships, is needed to convey the

information gained by modeling and to bring it into use. Not many people

have all these skills. If you, as a modeler, don’t happen to be

one of the super few, don’t be surprised if your results are not

brilliant. And as a client, realize that the only way to get a super

product is to hire a super modeler, if you can find one.

Hypothesis 4: Two Cultures

Modelers and clients live in different worlds, see different things,

and respond to different pressures. On both sides there are basically

honest and gifted people, trying to do a good job. Each side has useful

insights into policy. Each can benefit from working with the other. But

the difficulties of communicating between worlds must not be

underestimated. Without patience, empathy and careful listening, there

will be no communication. Each side should work at extending its

understanding of the other world.

Hypothesis 5: The Learning Curve

Computers have only been around for 40 years, and social scientists

have only been using them for a decade or so. Most modelers are

beginners, and they still make stupid mistakes while trying out new

things. Clients haven’t had time to learn what modeling can and

cannot do or to direct modelers to operate in a fashion that serves

client needs. Things will improve with time, but progress may take

decades. The situation calls for error tolerance and open minded

willingness to learn. And, especially, patience.

Hypothesis 6: No Problem

The main problem with modeling is that people are lying about what is

going on. The grand statements about revising policy and improving

understanding are just smokescreens to gain public acceptance and

funding. The basic motives in modeling are the personal and

institutional goals of modelers and clients, and these are being well

served by present modeling activities. Modelers get a chance to play

with their mathematical toys, to breathe the heady atmosphere of

political power, and to get tenure. Clients bask in the scientific

impressiveness of the computer, expand their budgets, and postpone

action by saying the issue is being studied. Both modelers and

policy-makers get exactly what they want from the modeling process. So

far all they have wanted was to make a model. When they decide to solve

real problems, they will be able to.

Which hypothesis is true? We think they all are…partially.

There are boorish clients, and clownish modelers. There are gulfs

between the two worlds and lessons to learn. Many models are initiated

with no clear intent to change the world in any way. And a few modelers

are definitely super, while the rest of us are mere mortals.

Although there is some evidence to support each hypothesis, and no

easy means to disprove any of them, we can dismiss some as barren and

unhelpful. Consider, for example, the intrinsic unworkability of a

relationship between a modeler operating under the hypothesis that

clients are boors and a client operating under the hypothesis that

modelers are clowns. If a modeling project ever got started, it might

proceed something like this:

Modeler: Here I am, ready to bring the light of Systems Analysis to

the beclouded, dismal world of Policy.

Client: Here comes another pointy-headed modeler.

Modeler: I am going to make a model to show you why policy X is

best.

Client: I already like policy X. Perhaps you could make a model to

sell policy X to agency Y. They’re always blocking my work and

they like this computer stuff.

Modeler: This guy is a jerk, but I really need a contract to keep my

staff together.

Client: I need all the help I can get pushing policy X.

Modeler: I will need abut 20 man years of work, 6,000 hours of CPU

time, and $100,000 for travel and overhead.

Client: Well, at least that will justify my budget increase request.

Make sure to spend it all in the coming fiscal year.

Modeler: Now I am going off to make the model. This part is beyond

you, so I’ll just bring the report to you in January.

Client: Good, don’t bother me until then.

(time passes)

Modeler: Sorry for the delay. We had some software problems, and we

had to wait for the new quarterly economic accounts, and, to tell the

truth, the model didn’t compile until last Thursday.

Client: What did you say your name was?

Modeler: Notice that in this case it has been necessary to impose

some restrictions on the market response, which has forced the aggregate

value of production to differ significantly from its full equilibrium

value along the unrestricted response surface.

Client: Getting plain language from a modeler is like getting blood

from a turnip.

Modeler: The upshot of all this is that policy X is not as beneficial

as we thought. In fact, it’s counterproductive.

Client: Garbage in, garbage out.

Modeler: If they were going to ignore us why did they hire us in the

first place?

Client: I knew this would never work. Why did I hire them in the

first place?

Modeler: Policy makers are impossible boors.

Client: What a crew of irresponsible clowns.

And so both initial hypotheses are reinforced. The only result of the

effort is that both modeler and client get to be right about each

other’s deficiencies. Policymakers as Boors and Modelers as

Clowns can be eliminated as useful hypotheses.

The Supermodeler theory also has some operational problems:

it feeds elitism.

there is no good selection mechanism. How do you identify a

supermodeler?

supermodeler? it leaves no opening for improvement, no hope that modelers or

clients can do anything to transform their so-so daily efforts into

super work.

This leaves the Two Worlds, the Learning Curve and the No Problem

hypotheses standing. They leave open the possibility for learning and

suggest that effective modeling requires human as well as technical

skills. The No Problem hypothesis, when it is not stated cynically,

encourages us to set our sights higher and discover the capabilities we

already have. Most important, all three theories remind us that good

modeling, like good policy-making and indeed any other creative and

useful human activity, is an ongoing, ever-changing experimental

process…not a mysterious knack that “either you got or you

don’t”.

Meta-Rules for Excellence

How, then, does one manage an on-going, experimental process so that

it yields applicable results as well as learning for the modeler and the

client? What does one do to increase the probability of a model being

useful and being used?

Below we pose first, four general principles, and then seventeen

specific guidelines. These principles and guidelines do not come backed

by any guarantee. Putting a model to work in the world is, like every

other mechanism of social change, a matter of human communication and

personal relationships. The very nature of the exercise leads

immediately to our first and most important principle: THERE ARE NO

RULES. Or more accurately, there are rules on a higher level; not

instructions about what to do, but instructions about how to be in order

to figure out for any given situation what to do.

Do what is appropriate: No guideline will fit all situations,

and the practices most useful in one modeling activity may be

counterproductive in the next. Realistic, functional behavior comes from

awareness of the current situation, not from a formula. Don’t let

habit or reflex take over your work. Be mindful, not mechanical. Take responsibility for implementation: Plan and act to have your

work used. Implementation is not something to be grafted on once the

modeling is done, nor is someone else going to do it for you. Means for

implementation (such as those described below) should be designed into

the project from the beginning. Respect all parties to the relationship: Anyone in a position to

commission a model or to make one can be assumed to have sufficient

intelligence, sincerity, and survival skills to be worthy of respect. If

that respect is not cultivated, and if either client or modeler treats

the other as a fool, an object or a convenience rather than as a person

and a partner, there is little chance that an appropriate model will be

developed, or that, if it is developed, it will be used. Support the needs of all parties: Modelers and clients operate in a

world buzzing with short-term needs and pressures from jobs, families,

bosses, students, budgets, secretaries, degrees, publications

requirements and telephone bills. Responding to these needs is not a

luxury, but a necessary part of doing business. If the task creates

distracting short-term difficulties, if it lacks personal rewards, or if

it poses personal risks, it is likely not to get done, or at least not

done well. Personal and institutional needs should be expressed and

empathized with, not hidden or sneered at.

Seventeen Guidelines

The following suggestions are a grab-bag of specific practices that

we and others have found to have a positive influence on model

usefulness, sometimes, under some conditions. They are posed as separate

but parallel recommendations for modeler and client, under the

assumption that there is a clear client. Where the client is not

directly involved, or is a diffuse group of people, the modeler’s

job is much harder. He or she must either personally summon the energy

to step out of the modeler’s perspective and assume the guiding,

critical role that these guidelines presume the client can fill, or

adopt a wise, knowledgeable person or persons to fill in the gaps left

by the absence of a true client. Not all suggestions are appropriate to

all cases, and all should be freely used or discarded, as warranted by

the situation.

Modeler Client/Sponsor 1. Don’t be hungry. 1. Don’t keep modelers hungry.

A modeler motivated by the desire to have a job, rather than the

desire to do a job well, is unlikely to make the slow and careful effort

needed to produce a usable model. Life is tough when you have to

maintain all your resources (excellent modelers, other staff, physical

facilities) with short-term, uncertain funding. When modelers see

themselves in this position they think more about funding than about the

job to be done. As a modeler, don’t allow yourself to be put in

this position (a polite way of saying adjust your grandiose ideas about

the style in which you must be supported). As a client, do what you can

to relieve the modeler’s mind from worrying about where the next

contract is going to come from.

2. Beware of clients who want you to prove their point. 2. Beware of modelers who are out to prove their

point.

If client and modeler happen to want to prove the same point, they

may get along famously, but the result will be polemics, not analysis.

If the points are different, communication will break down rapidly

unless both parties can see the difference of opinion as an opportunity

for learning (and care more about learning than about being right).

3. Insist on a clear problem

definition. 3. Deliver a clear problem definition.

Probably the single most important cause of modeling failure is the

tendency to model the whole system instead of a specific problem.

Models, to be useful, must simplify and clarify reality. If they are as

incomprehensible and intractable as the real system, they do not help.

To simplify and still address real problems, one must clearly define

what questions and what real problems the study is addressing and not

addressing. Keep talking and probing until the real questions and

problems become clear. Don’t rush on to modeling before a clear

goal is established.

4. Find the client who can influence the system. 4. Make the model that is actually useful for the system you

influence.

Modelers, avoid clients who lack the will and the power to affect the

problem situation. Don’t design a model to explore options that

are not available to the client. Build support up, down and across the

hierarchy to eliminate internal obstacles to implementation and protect

against bureaucratic mobility (many modeling studies are undermined when

their champion in government is transferred suddenly to Botswana).

Clients, hire modelers to explore options that are truly open to

you…and stick with the project from beginning to end.

5. Take time to define the job

completely and precisely. 5. Take time to define the job completely and precisely.

During the period when the problem is being defined and operational

procedures are being worked out there is strong pressure to get on to

modeling to show that something is being accomplished. Resist this

pressure. Project definition, manpower requirements, documentation

needs, deadlines, and channels of communication should be thought

through carefully beforehand on the basis of realistic understanding of

the capabilities, goals and constraints of modelers and clients.

Careless and hasty project design often results in sloppy work.

6. Make sure the problem is important to the client(s). 6. Don’t accept a trivial problem definition.

A job not worth doing at all is not worth doing well. There is a

terrible tendency to do what you think is feasible instead of what you

really want or need to have done. If you go that route, you will not

only lose interest in the project, you will never find out what is

feasible.

7. Make solving the problem the goal, not building the model. 7. Don’t permit modelers to forget the problem.

Modelers tend to get carried away from the real problem and drift

toward where the data are better or the computations more congenial. To

avoid the tendency to drift, both modelers and clients should keep

focussed on the study’s problem definition and keep their actions

directed toward meeting the study’s goals (which is why problem

definition is so critical.)

8. Match the method to the problem, not vice versa. 8. Employ modelers whose tools suit the problem of interest.

Most modelers are specialists in particular methods and go around

fitting the world to their favorite kind of matrix, optimization routine

or spaghetti diagram. Applied to appropriate problems, mathematical

techniques are powerful conceptual aids. When misapplied, they can be as

distorting as fun-house mirrors. Modelers should understand the

strengths and limitations of their own methods and be self critical.

Clients should learn enough about modeling methods to be intelligent

critics of the modeler’s choice and should keep an eye on the

modeler to make sure he or she is not distorting the problem to fit some

preferred method.

9. State your biases openly and be aware of client biases. 9. State your biases openly and be aware of modeler biases.

It is no problem to go into a study with a bias; it is impossible not

to. It can be a great problem to hide or deny your biases and feign

objectivity. It can be an asset to be aware of your biases and to seek

actively evidence that counters them.

10. Experience the system. 10. Share your knowledge of the system with the modeler.

The essence of a system is often invisible to outsiders (including

modelers). Many details are stored in the minds and files of its

operators. Ability to represent a system accurately in a model is

enhanced by a tangible sense of what is there, how it looks, and how

those involved feel. Make on-site visits and talk with people. Get a

physical, hands-on sense of how things work. Participate wherever you

can. Modelers, listen to the client, who usually has a good idea of what

is connected to what. Clients, follow the model and be sure it reflects

what you know.

11. Involve clients in the modeling

process. 11. Allow time to understand and guide the modeling process.

Client involvement can help both in keeping model development in line

with client needs and in creating a model that the client understands,

identifies with, and will use. Experienced consultants state that the

single most important step toward implementation is the interested

participation of the client in the entire modeling process.

12. Have a rough model up and running quickly (within one month). 12. Have a prototype built before going ahead with a large model.

Building a rough, quick model helps to prevent small problems from

becoming large ones, and assures that what the modeler builds is what

the client wants and expects. The initial model can be very crude and

need not have accurate numbers or detailed disaggregation. It should be

flexible and exploratory. You will never get more than a rough

approximation of reality in a model anyway; don’t insist that the

first cut be more than a basic sketch. But do have a basic sketch that

delineates the whole structure and shows how the pieces will fit

together.

13. Use a level of detail appropriate

to the problem. 13. Use a level of detail appropriate to the problem.

Many clients, perhaps because they know the system details

intimately, ask for detail-rich models. Many modelers are good at

disaggregating and are pleased to respond to client pressure. And many

models end up so full of detail that they are untestable,

undocumentable, incomprehensible, and useless. Avoid unnecessary

clutter. The appropriate degree of detail for the problem may not be the

one that the client, the modeler, or the data-collectors have ever

thought of before.

14. Design the model to reflect the client’s indices of system performance and model validity. 14. Specify what indices you want and what tests the model should

pass to convince you.

Do the clients relate better to statistical measures, graphical

output, time trends, tabular measures, or maps? Do they care about the

rate of return or the energy per capita of the condition of the resource

base? Are they more concerned that the model be able to reproduce

history, it have a good R-square, or that its parts and general behavior

correspond to their knowledge of the system? Model design should respond

to client concerns on such subjects.

15. Describe the model in terms the policy-maker understands. 15. Don’t accept model descriptions that you don’t

understand.

The modeler who can’t explain his work often does not

understand it himself. Modelers, don’t try to sell your client

obscurantist gobbeldygook; and clients, don’t accept work that is

not completely understandable to you.

16. Design policy recommendations

with a clear understanding of real constraints and opportunities. 16. Don’t underestimate possibilities for change.

Modelers must remain aware that many things (such as price setting,

creating new jobs, setting a rate of national income growth) are much

easier to simulate than to do. Clients, on the other hand, can often

change more than they think they can.

17. Stay with the job until the

model implementation is done, not just until the model is finished. 17. Use the modeler for implementation as well as modeling.

Bringing about change in society is hard work; it requires patient,

persistent, repetitive explanation. And as model findings are explained

new questions will arise and new tests will be thought of. The modeler

should remain available, if the need arises, to explain results, to test

options, or to discuss why the real situation is not behaving as he

predicted it would.

Conclusion

We have based this entire discussion on three crucial

assumptions:

Although many computer models of complex social systems are not

useful, and many that are useful are not used, models could be made in

such a way that they regularly, constructively, unquestionably

contribute to and improve social policy. The keys to model usefulness are the personal characteristics,

attitudes, and behavior of modelers and clients, not better technical

skills, data, or computers. (These things are important, but they

already receive so much time and attention that they are no longer

limiting factors in implementation). An analysis that goes to the heart

of a system problem and that is compelling enough to induce people to

act upon it requires an analyst who is a responsive, intelligent,

organized, empathetic, and inspired human being. It requires good

judgement. It requires a clear vision of the purpose of the model and

the nature of the system being modeled. It requires all concerned to

stop acting like boors and clowns and to relate to others with

sufficient honesty, clarity, and purposefulness to bridge the gaps

between people and their worlds. In short, it requires a Supermodeler.

And it helps to be working for a Superclient. Anybody with the patience and intelligence to build a computer model

and with some emotional concern about large-scale social problems can be

a Supermodeler. No principle or guideline listed in this paper is

impossible for any modeler we know to follow. Nor is it impossible to

figure out which ones to follow when. If implementation failure has been

common in large-scale modeling efforts, it has been because modelers and

clients have not chosen to bring out of themselves the qualities needed

to make the effort work, not because the qualities were not there.

So our own preference is to combine two basically cynical

hypotheses—Supermodeler and No Problem—each of which takes

on a new positive twist when combined with the other. Perhaps we should

give the combination a new name, the You-Can-Do-It hypothesis. You have

to call on extraordinary capabilities to make models that have real,

lasting, constructive impact on the world.

Most of the modelers we know are quite willing to accept that they

can do anything technical. They will embark on ambitious mathematical

challenges or complicated model designs with hardly a qualm. But they

automatically resist the suggestion that they have the patience,

judgment and persuasiveness to interact effectively with policymakers,

especially on important, large-scale problems. They have not been

trained or encouraged to develop those skills, they have rarely been

given an opportunity to test them. We believe that that is why

social-system models are so seldom useful or used.

Of course there is no way to prove this (or any other) hypothesis.

The You-Can-Do-It hypothesis is probably so tautological that there is

also no way to disprove it. But there is also the possibility that, like

the theories about Boors and Clowns, the hypothesis generates its own

reality. Certainly of all the theories we have discussed, it is the only

one that does not contain a built-in reason for doing models badly.

(“Sorry that didn’t work out, but the client was

corrupt/we’re not far enough on the learning curve/the gap

between the two worlds was too great/etc.”) If you can’t

choose your operating beliefs by their demonstrable truths, you can

always choose them by what they allow you to achieve or create.

If you feel I have been reading a sermon, you are right. A sermon is

vehemently-delivered advice, generally given by someone who badly needs

to follow that advice him- or herself. The advice is not really

surprising. Its concepts are familiar to both preacher and preachee, but

easily forgotten and deserving of repetition, affirmation, and

reinforcement. The sermon itself does nothing and changes no one. But by

delivering it and receiving it, both the preacher and the listeners may

find the internal inspiration to go out and practice what they already

know they can and should do.