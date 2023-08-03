Surprise-rich Futures for New England’s Land

Fall Assembly on A Land Conservation Strategy for New England. Fairlee, Vermont October 18-20, 1987 (A reflection on the future as a choice)

Managing land is managing the future

Land is a permanent asset. To deal with it in any way is,

inescapably, to deal with time and continuity, with the past and the

future.

The rocks, the soils, the forests, the minerals and fuels of the land

are our legacy from the past—sometimes from eons past. From the more

recent economic past the land carries a legacy of roads, mines,

quarries, factories, homes, the infrastructure, the built environment,

the investments that we have inherited and that make our current economy

possible. The land also bears dumps, wastelands, eroded soil, disrupted

watercourses, exhausted mines, ugly, badly-planned “developments” that

limit our options now because of past shortsightedness or just plain

greed.

And whatever we do with the land, carving out new roads, fields,

dams, subdivisions, industrial parks, dumps for nuclear or hazardous

wastes, planting forests, maintaining farms, preserving wetlands, we

shape, enhance, or limit the future—sometimes for eons to come—with

our own foresight or lack thereof, with our own benevolence or

greed.

Some of us, absorbed in the activities of the moment, couldn’t care less

about the future. But most of us, I believe, feel a strong obligation to

build something positive for the future, perhaps in gratitude for all we

have inherited from the past, perhaps in concern for our own children,

perhaps just because we were brought up that way. Our species is the

only one capable of taking thought for the future. We have probably been

selected through history for that trait—any society that does not

develop in its citizens a sense of identity with future generations is

not likely to last long.

Aside from the moral reasons to think about the future as we manage

land, there are practical reasons, primary among them that nearly any

transaction with the land requires investment up front, significant

expenditure of money and effort. That investment is unlikely to pay off

if it is based on a wrong expectation about the future.

The trouble is, this future we need to predict and are supposed to

care about is unknown to us. We are responsible to it, but we have only

the vaguest idea of what it will be like. Throughout history human

beings have tried hundreds of imaginative ways to predict or understand

the future, from astrology and mystic oracles to econometrics and

computer models. All these devices, even the most modern ones, testify

more to our great interest in the future than to our ability to think

about it clearly.

The most common approach to the future—extrapolation hedged with caution

I have spent the past 20 years in the heady arena between science and

policy-making where data, statistics, and computers are applied to make

what are supposed to be intelligent, reasoned statements about the

large-scale, long-term social future. Most of the statements I have

heard about the future during that time, even those derived from

sophisticated analyses, even those made in our greatest centers of

government, business, and academia, have been based on the following

assumptions:

The future is to be predicted, not chosen or created; our job is

to anticipate the future, be ready for it, take advantage of it, or

protect ourselves from it. The future will be some continuous, recognizable extension of the

present and recent past. It will be “surprise free”. But of course there will be surprises, and they will be the kinds

we have already been surprised by (another oil shock, another nuclear

power plant accident, another recession). The surprises will be mostly

bad, and we need to insure ourselves heavily against them.

If these assumptions are at the base of your beliefs about the

future, you take the recent general patterns of the society or economy

and swell them up at a 3% or 5% or 7% growth rate, like blowing up a

balloon. You call that extrapolation a prediction, and from it you plan

electricity-generating capacity, public investment programs, sewage

treatment systems, taxation schemes, whole-herd buyouts, or whatever.

Then you think of what can go wrong and build in some kind of protection

against it. Extrapolation hedged in with caution is at the base of most

investments in land for speculative purposes, most zoning plans, most

major public or private capital expenditures. It is the primary

determinant of most land-use decisions.

Yet in the long term—over a few decades, say—there is probably no

more inaccurate prediction you could make than that the future will be a

smooth continuation of present trends. And the surprises that have come

along have often been real surprises.

Imagine, for example, the future you might have extrapolated for New

England in 1600. Just before white settlement, or in 1840 when the

economy was based on lumber, sheep, and local self-sufficiency, or in

1870 when the rural areas were being depopulated, or in 1910 when

textile mills, railroads, and hydropower was booming, or in 1950 just

before the interstate highways were built. In every case the

extrapolation would have proved wrong within 50 years. Surprising turns

in wholly new directions were taken, and, depending on whose point of

view you take, most of those turns were not catastrophic, not even bad,

actually too complex and far-reaching to be easily classified as good or

bad. The future usually turns out to be not “surprise free”, but

“surprise rich”, and the surprises are more sweeping in scope, detail,

and implications than anyone could have imagined beforehand.

Now we live in a world of nuclear weapons and nuclear power, of

biotechnology and superconductivity, global communications and trade

networks, rapidly growing world populations and rapidly depleting oil

reserves. The future is surely going to be surprise-rich, for better or

for worse. Extrapolation was never a very good guide to the future, and

it is probably worse now than ever before.

We can do better than to base our plans on simple extrapolation laced

with protection against unpleasant surprises. What I intend to do here

is suggest some other approaches to the future, some general ways of

thinking, which allow more of the surprise-richness of the world to be

taken into account. My comments will be general, not just about the

future of New England or of the land, but about THE FUTURE, because one

of my points will be that the topics of land and New England are not

separable from topics like the economy, the population, energy, and

indeed the whole rest of the world. Also, to be sure you aren’t

harboring any false expectations, I need to warn you that I am not going

to do any predicting here. That’s because another of my points, the most

important one, is that the future is not so much to be predicted as to

be chosen.

Start with the facts and with the whole picture

One advantage of extrapolation is that it does start with facts—with

actual historical trends, which are then extended into the future. The

problem with extrapolation, at least when it’s done blindly, is that it

doesn’t probe the reasons for the trend, and it doesn’t take into

account other, interrelated trends that might come along and interfere

with or reverse the one of interest.

Land prices in my part of New England have been going up lately at

about 25% per year. That’s a fact and a trend. To extrapolate it into

the future without qualification produces some amazing expectations for

future land prices—and that process of extrapolation is itself one of

the reasons for the trend. It is a self-generated and self-perpetuating

speculation process, based primarily on its own expectations, which

tells you immediately that it can’t last.

If you start asking why it started and what is likely to stop it and

when, you have to look at the whole national economy. The analysts I

most respect tell me that the current land speculation is a function of

two things, an increase in investable assets (a major goal of the Reagan

administration, which has been successfully attained), and an absence of

any real economic growth, any real expansion of production into which

those assets might be invested. There is overcapacity worldwide in all

major productive industries—automobiles, steel, electricity, machine

tools, oil wells. That overcapacity is in the form of real factories,

machines, buildings, which won’t go away quickly.

Therefore, according to this analysis, the phenomenon of money

unattached to real assets, looking for some way of increasing itself,

sweeping into gold or art or the stock market or New England land will

be with us for some time. It could be stopped by inflation, or by stiff

new taxes, or by real demand for industrial products finally rising to

catch up with supply, or by a general economic crash. For New England it

probably means turbulent times ahead with great economic volatility. It

already means, as we all know, that the market for land for purposes of

living, farming, and logging has been severely disrupted by the market

for land for purposes of increasing one’s money.

I mention this analysis partly because it’s relevant to this

gathering in itself, but primarily because it illustrates the kind of

analysis that’s needed as a basis for managing the future. The basic

facts are needed, and also, so far as possible, the interrelations among

the facts, the whole picture. Whole-system analyses are never perfect,

never complete, and often controversial, but they need to be at the

basis of the discussion, to enrich the debate, to lay out the

possibilities, to remind people of parts of the picture they may not

have been paying attention to.

One concrete suggestion I’d like to make, the only real

recommendation contained in this paper, is that there be a more

determined effort in New England to make data and analyses on our

regional resources and economy more available to decision-makers at

every level, from towns and businesses to states and the regional

Governor’s Conference. There is a tremendous amount of information in

the region, but it is scattered, hard to find, unrelated, and not at all

in a form that the ordinary citizen or even the extraordinary governor

can make much sense from.

I can picture state-level resource information centers, or even

better a regional-level center, a single place where one can go, a

single number to call, to find out what information is available, and to

ask for analyses on traffic flows, or future energy demand, or migration

patterns, or land prices, or whatever. I work with many such centers

around the world, each providing basic resource information for its own

government or private sector, and I can tell you that it’s not easy and

it’s not cheap to have such a place and to make it really serve the

decision-making process. But the investment and the effort are trivial,

compared to the cost of going into the future without the best

information you can get.

Predict when you can predict, choose when you can choose

Throughout history there have been some amazingly accurate prophecies

of a future very different from the past. Some of them have been

predictions that a great change was about to happen—such as Nicolai

Kondratief’s forecast during the booming 1920’s of the coming Great

Depression. Others have been promises, commitments to make something

happen—such as Gandhi’s statement, also in the 1920’s, that the British

would someday leave India of their own accord. And then there have been

conditional forecasts, warnings that a great change will take place if

or unless some current action is taken—such as the present message from

the scientific community that the earth’s ozone layer will be depleted

unless we quit emitting chlorofluorocarbon pollutants into the

atmosphere.

You would think that the difference between predictions, promises,

and warnings would be abundantly clear to everyone, and that we would

recognize all of them as legitimate, helpful, but fundamentally

different kinds of statements about the future, calling for very

different kinds of responses. It was not until I published a

well-publicized warning, called The Limits to Growth, that I saw how

easily a warning can be heard as a prediction. Our public discourse is

confused, not only about the difference between warnings, promises, and

predictions, but about when it is appropriate to issue which. The

clarity and power of our choices about the future would be immensely

increased if we could clear up that confusion.

Predictions are possible only when one is talking about the physical

laws of the planet or about the immutable physical aspects of social and

economic systems. Promises are relevant primarily to the realm of ideas,

psychology, perception, and intention, where there are few physical

constraints and the summoning of human will can make enormous

differences. Warnings are appropriate for the interesting middle ground

where human choice can interact with and shape the physical world, but

where physical reality still does impose constraints. These three realms

correspond roughly to the short, long, and medium-term future.

In the short term the system is dominated by its present physical

state—buildings, forests, money, workers, technologies, and habits are

already present and likely to stick around for awhile. Buildings under

construction, workers in training, accounts payable, young forests

already seeded, pollutants already emitted are in the pipeline and will

soon appear, with high probability, to affect the system.

Fifth graders are likely to become sixth graders and then seventh

graders, so the need for seventh-grade teachers can be safely predicted

several years in advance. Building permits for new houses are very

likely to lead to houses, which are likely to be occupied by families of

roughly predictable sizes, so the rate of in-migration can be foretold

fairly accurately, at least over the period it takes for a building

permit to become an occupied house. In the short term, barring surprises

of astounding force such as nuclear war, the system is almost completely

predictable and very hard to change. From a policy point of view, it is

not very interesting.

In the long term most of the physical elements of the system will

have been replaced—there will be new people, new buildings, new flows

and accumulations of money, new technologies, new trees, new land uses,

and above all, new ideas. Almost nothing in the long term is

predictable. Almost anything consistent with the physical laws of the

planet can be envisioned and created, but only while the long term is

still the long term, before it has become cast in the concrete of the

short term. The seeds of real change have to be sown well in

advance.

In the middle term, some elements of the system are still physically

dictated by past history but others are open to change. Some things can

be predicted and some can be chosen, there is maximum confusion, and

maximum policy leverage. The middle term is where the action is. It is

the appropriate arena for warnings and for choice.

Take energy use in New England, for example. In the short term—say,

over the next 6 months—there are power plants of given capacity in

given places, flows of oil and gas in ships and pipelines already headed

our way, and an extensive physical infrastructure of cars, houses,

appliances, and factories, set up to burn a certain mix of fuels. There

are still uncertainties—people can reset their thermostats and decide

to car-pool, a generating plant may unexpectedly shut down—but

basically the system is predictable and not changeable.

In the long term, say 100 years from now, I can think of only one

certainty about New England’s energy picture—we will not be burning

oil. Energy sources could range from solar to nuclear. Energy demand may

have doubled or halved. The climate may even have changed considerably.

We don’t know how many people will be living here, how rich they will

be, or what their lives will be like. Most likely there will be ways of

supplying the demanding energy so surprising that we can’t come close to

imagining them now. But we can be sowing their seeds now, by opening

some doors and closing others, by exploring new technologies, new

lifestyles, by protecting the forests and falling waters as potential

energy sources, or not protecting them.

The middle term energy future is the one most under our control,

though we don’t always recognize that. Utilities extrapolate electricity

demand (in a sophisticated way, region by region, appliance by

appliance, but still the exercise is one of extrapolation). They know it

can take years or even decades to construct a massive, centralized coal

or nuclear-powered plant to meet that demand. So they reason themselves

into believing that they must construct a certain number of such plants.

They don’t see the many other choices, such as conservation measures to

reduce demand, renewable energy sources, enhancement or discouragement

of various kinds of economic growth, or the possibility of building many

small generation plants instead of one large one. In the middle term

energy supply and demand are not to be predicted, they are to be

chosen.

Even the carbon-dioxide-induced climate change, which is too often

depicted as inevitable, is in fact up to us. If we go on burning fossil

fuels mindlessly and neglecting energy conservation and renewable energy

sources, we will be playing Russian roulette with the climate of the

planet. That is a warning, not a prediction. There is no law of nature

or society requiring us to go on burning fossil fuels in the present

way. It is a matter of choice.

We are governed by the laws of the planet. We are also creatures of

free will. We have to be able to hold those apparently opposite but

simultaneously true statements in our minds at the same time, and to

understand very clearly where we are really limited, and where we are

limited only by our imaginations.

Without vision the people perish

Speaking of choosing, that is the part of thinking about the future

we do least often and least well. One of the catch-words in the booming

literature on corporate excellence these days is vision, but I have

found it amazing how few people are willing or able to talk comfortably

about their vision for the future.

Where are we going? Where do we want to go? What should New England

be like 50 or 100 years from now? How can we manage land or anything

else, if we have no clear idea what we’re aiming for? And yet how often

is the question of what future we really want publicly raised, much less

answered?

If the question of a desirable future is not publicly raised, it will

be privately settled. Some private conservation organizations are

permanently removing the development possibilities from some land by

outright purchase or acquisition of conservation easements. To a far

greater extent, private developers are permanently removing the

possibilities for wildlife habitat, for farming, for timber-growing, for

watershed protection on a great deal of land. Both sets of actors are

having long-term impact on New England, some of it good from the public

point of view and some of it bad. The point isn’t the wiseness of

private decisions. It’s the limited number of people who are choosing

New England’s future by expressing their private visions on the

land.

Private visions must be tempered by public debate, they must be honed

by the common wisdom of humanity, or they can go off in very dangerous

directions.

Of course there are public exercises in land planning, including

zoning and master-planning at the town level and a few statewide land

use regulations such as Vermont’s Act 250. These activities are

necessary and useful, but they tend to be dominated by a few active,

well-spoken individuals. They also get snarled in ideological arguments

about the sanctity of the free market versus the necessity for

planning.

These arguments have been so politicized that they no longer have any

content. They are battlegrounds for the ultimate victory of the market

or of planning, though we all know that either alone, untempered by the

other, would be a disaster. We badly need to sort out what the market is

actually good for, what public decision-making is actually good for, and

how to find the right balance of the two. That’s also a part of the

working out of our common vision.

In the right-left political fray we have lost sight of the essential

questions. Where are we going? What is growth and progress for? What do

we want for the future? Do we all want the same future? If different

factions of us want different things, who gets to decide? Can we

envision a future that satisfies a full spectrum of human needs,

including the needs of those whose voices are not loud and who do not

wield market power?

I am not going to lay out here a detailed plan for involving the

public in envisioning and choosing those parts of the future that can be

chosen. I’ll just say that a true dedication to doing it will produce

all kinds of inventive ideas. I’ve seen it done. The results are

rewarding. People harbor inspiring visions of how they would like the

world to be—visions that are more feasible and less divisive than you

might think. It is one of the tragedies of our culture that we make it

easier and safer for people to articulate their cynicism about the

future than their vision of how they would like it to be.

When I ask New Englanders their visions for New England I hear more

about clean air and water, natural forests, well-groomed farmland,

small, safe, stable communities, and buildings that look harmonious with

the landscape than I do about shopping malls and subdivisions. A place

to live is important, of course, one that is clean and quiet and not

ugly. A job is essential, one that is not humiliating. An opportunity

for personal challenge, a chance to contribute, to count, to make a

difference to someone, to be someone, to feel connected, these are

vitally important, much more so than a chance to indulge every

materialistic whim.

If you don’t believe me, just ask people.

We control both more and less than we think we do

I have been talking blithely about choice as if it were possible and

vision as if it were achievable. But New England is a very small region

of a very large nation in a very interconnected world. Sometimes it

seems that there aren’t really many choices. Much that concerns us is

controlled somewhere else, often somewhere far away, like Washington,

Moscow, or the Persian Gulf. In New England we import nearly all our

energy and food. We ride up and down on the national business cycles. We

get acid rain from the Midwest, cold spells from Canada, and competition

from Japan. Our songbirds are declining in number because in Central

America where the birds winter the forests are disappearing. Radiation

from Chernobyl is detectable in Montpelier.

It’s not easy to believe that one can make any difference or have any

choice as a small part of a large system. A small region has the same

problem believing it’s in control of its own destiny as a small

individual has in believing he or she has any control in the region. And

yet we all know that the only real guarantee of helplessness is to

believe one is helpless. And we aren’t helpless. We do directly control

most of what happens in our own region. We can become a model, a test

case, a guide for other regions. And we can be heard loudly and clearly

on the national and global level.

We are not in control of the energy and food we bring in from

outside, but we control our own resources, our soils, forests, and

waters, which are capable of producing much more energy and food than

they now do. We can make our own economic and political trade-offs to

achieve the ratio of self-sufficiency and outside dependence that we

want. We can’t dictate policy in California, much less the Middle East,

but we can reduce our own dependence on Californian food and Middle

Eastern oil.

We can put only limited pressure on the generators of pollution that

comes to us from outside, but we are in full control of the pollution we

generate ourselves. We can show others the way, perhaps even develop and

sell ideas, mechanisms and processes to lead productive lives without

devastating the environment.

We can’t control the attractiveness or unattractiveness of the places

that send us waves of in-migrants or that receive our out-migrants, but

we control our own attractiveness to different kinds of people and

businesses. We already have such controls, in the form of tax policy,

welfare payments, the quality of our schools, the quality of our water,

our support of farmers, our support of nuclear power. By attracting and

repelling different kinds of people, these selective inducements or lack

thereof are the most powerful way we shape future land use. But we don’t

always make that connection, we don’t work to make our inducements

consistent with our land-use plans, much less with our ultimate visions

or goals for the region.

Simply as examples to others, we’re more powerful than we usually

think. The bottling companies believe the states of New England can be

leaders of national trends; that’s why they’re willing to spend millions

fighting bottle bills here. The purveyors of nuclear power see Seabrook

and Shoreham as the reactors on which the future of the industry hangs.

We are running out of landfills faster than other parts of the nation;

our solution to that problem will provide examples for others to follow,

or to avoid. We can’t force anyone to follow our example, but we can

provide the very best examples we are capable of.

And we can act as responsible citizens of the planet. If our

songbirds are threatened by Central American deforestation, we can help,

financially and technically, to preserve those forests. We can stop

buying the hamburgers from the cattle that are raised there, for whose

sake the forests are being leveled. We can be much stronger activists

for acid rain control, for Law of the Sea agreements that protect our

fishing banks, for peaceful negotiations that reduce both the likelihood

of nuclear attack and our constant taxation to pay for the instruments

of nuclear attack.

One choice we really don’t have is to stay self-absorbed and aloof

from global issues. We are too tightly interconnected with the rest of

the world to be indifferent to its fate.

Keep the options open

Nothing I have said here comes close to predicting what the future

will be. As I hope I have made clear, we will never be able to make

sweeping predictions, partly because the future depends so much on free

will, and partly because it depends so much on the workings of the

planet, which we don’t fully understand. The future is intrinsically

uncertain and always will be. We can predict what is predictable, choose

what is choosable, articulate our visions, take control of whatever we

really can control, and still there will be plenty of surprises.

Therefore the best way to face the future is not to fit ourselves up

maximally to conform to a certain prediction or vision, but to keep

ourselves resilient, flexible, able to adapt, with all our options

open.

What does that mean? What makes a social system resilient? I would

suggest that a lot of good ideas on the subject were expressed back at

the founding of our nation. That’s why the United States has proved

itself able, so far, to meet and take advantage of many different

challenges through its history.

Widely educated people who generate, tolerate, debate, and evaluate

many lively ideas are resilient. Resilience comes from many kinds of

competing technologies in many hands, lots of experiments being tried,

with honest evaluation of those experiments, with forgiveness for

mistakes and honest rewards for successes. Democracy is far more

resilient than totalitarianism. Widespread distribution of wealth,

resources, and information is more resilient than concentration of those

things. Small businesses, even the constant boiling up and frequent

failures of many businesses, keep open more options than fossilized big

businesses that have effectively eliminated all forms of real

competition.

In the realm of land use, forests and swamps control floods and

droughts more resiliently than do dams and concrete channels. Solar

power presents many more options than nuclear. Processes that use

renewable resources, that harvest the free forces of the planet, command

less power at a single moment, but are more long-lasting and resilient

than processes that depend on tight human organization to control

massive, short-term, nonrenewable forces.

And I think it must be true that undeveloped land keeps more options

open than developed land.

The real choices are unspeakably profound

It isn’t possible to talk honestly about the future without

acknowledging, without appropriate seriousness, the two most far-out,

hard-to-imagine, and yet truly likely futures for New England and for

the world. They are, on the one hand, utter destruction, and on the

other, a final solution of the age-old problems of poverty, war, and

environmental degradation. We all have a hard time believing in either

of these futures, and yet, from my own studies of global futures, I have

come to think that they are both very possible—far more possible than a

continuation of current trends.

Destruction could come in many ways, the quickest and most thorough

being nuclear war. But there are other, slower possibilities. Acid rain

could make New England look like some mountain ranges in Czechoslovakia,

where all the trees are dead, three attempts at reforestation have

failed, the soil is washing off the mountains, and soon there will be

just bare rock. A global climate change could make white pines and sugar

maples, farms and tourism, no longer possible here. It’s not at all

clear what would be possible. A depletion of ozone could destroy green

plants and lead to starvation, worldwide. We can’t dismiss any of these

possibilities just because they are difficult and disturbing to think

about. They are real, and our present actions are exacerbating all of

them.

It is also true that all of those deleterious trends can be turned

around—we know what causes them and how to ameliorate them. A

significant global agreement was just signed to mitigate the destruction

of the ozone layer. The European nations are beginning to take concerted

action against acid rain. We are about to see the first small reduction

in nuclear arsenals.

Furthermore, there is more food raised each year than is needed to

feed everyone on earth—there is no longer any physical or technical

reason for anyone to be hungry. Thousands of times more energy falls

free on our heads than we now laboriously extract from the earth’s

fossil fuel reserves. Technologies to use energy and water much more

efficiently, to recycle urban wastes, to produce high-yield crops with

fewer chemicals and less erosion, to tailor resource use more

appropriately to end-use need, all are now available and cost-effective.

The information and communication resources on the planet are

awe-inspiring, as are the productive capabilities of industry, the

research capabilities of science, the human capabilities of a world

population that is, for the first time in history more than 50% literate

(a number that is still rising fast).

I see nothing in the way of a truly workable world except our

intention to have one, and nothing in the way of a destroyed world

except our courage in rejecting that outcome and in charting out a

future far different from anything we know about now—a future built

around our real visions instead of around what we think we can get.

New England will be swept up in whatever future happens—there is no

way to insulate ourselves from the rest of the world. New England can

take a leadership role in shaping that future.

That’s not a prediction and not a promise. It’s an offer, a warning,

a choice.